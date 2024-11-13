Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and traded as high as $23.04. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1,066 shares traded.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.
About Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.