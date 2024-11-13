Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.80-3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE HI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 534,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,907. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -30.27%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

