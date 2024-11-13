Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.21. 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

