Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 21,000 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Flutter Entertainment makes up 1.6% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $451,631,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.30 and a 12-month high of $252.84.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
