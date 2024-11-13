Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96. 2,785,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,425,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTZ

Hertz Global Stock Performance

Hertz Global Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.