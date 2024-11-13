Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 247.6% in October

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.43% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

