HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $120.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

HQY traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 248,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,099. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

