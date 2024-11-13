HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for AKRO FY2028 Earnings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15).

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AKRO stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 344,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,033.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $505,120.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,033.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,397 shares of company stock worth $12,997,971. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

