Haverford Trust Co Sells 4,789 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $444.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.