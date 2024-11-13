Haverford Trust Co Purchases 1,481 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $306,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.17.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $529.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $393.02 and a 1 year high of $534.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.55 and its 200 day moving average is $469.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

