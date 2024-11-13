Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $73,881,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.