Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $208,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

TJX opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.