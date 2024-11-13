Hassell Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.