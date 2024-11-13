Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 3,942 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,414. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.