Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDY opened at $601.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.39 and its 200 day moving average is $552.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $443.16 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

