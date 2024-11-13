Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $905.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

