Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

