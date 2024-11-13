Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 10,298 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

