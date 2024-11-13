Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vima LLC increased its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS APRJ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.