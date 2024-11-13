Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after buying an additional 5,308,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 426,114 shares in the last quarter.

IGEB stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

