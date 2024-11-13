Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

