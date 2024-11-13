Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,802. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.