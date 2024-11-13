Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,802. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.