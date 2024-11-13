Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

GUG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 92,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,134. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

