GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.62 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chemours by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

