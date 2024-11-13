GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

