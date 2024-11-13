GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NetEase by 55.5% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

