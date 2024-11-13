GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

