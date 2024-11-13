GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $437.39 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $330.15 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

