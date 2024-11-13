GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 52,818 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.