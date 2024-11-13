GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 25,691 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 55.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.25. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

