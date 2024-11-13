Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Up 609.1% in October

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, an increase of 609.1% from the October 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance
Shares of GRYP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 1,948,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,958. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on GRYP
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Digital Mining
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.