Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Up 609.1% in October

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, an increase of 609.1% from the October 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRYP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 1,948,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,958. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Gryphon Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:GRYP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

