Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 135.73% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Groupon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Groupon Stock Down 26.9 %

Shares of GRPN traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 6,844,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $328.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

