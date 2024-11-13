Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CEO Ronald J. Kramer Sells 241,757 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 241,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $18,216,389.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,860,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,207,211.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Griffon Stock Up 18.2 %
NYSE:GFF traded up $12.39 on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 1,814,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,144. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.31. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.
Griffon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.
GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
Griffon Company Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
