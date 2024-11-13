Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 11,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
