Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 11,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.