Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.