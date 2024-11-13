Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

