GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Zacks reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 321.50% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

GrafTech International Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of EAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 2,150,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

