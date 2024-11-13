Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Releases Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
Grab Trading Up 11.6 %
GRAB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 148,522,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,245,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.28.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
