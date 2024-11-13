Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Releases Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Grab Trading Up 11.6 %

GRAB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 148,522,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,245,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.