Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 831,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.58. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golar LNG last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

