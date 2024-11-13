GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Up 146.1% in October

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the October 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Stock Performance
GSTC stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,787,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,006. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile
