Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.53 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 11671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,083,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.