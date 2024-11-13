Ghe LLC Invests $283,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Ghe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 111,288.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $1,471,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,374.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,681. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

