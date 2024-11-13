Ghe LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ghe LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.4% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,841. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

