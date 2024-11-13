GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.41. 15,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 79,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

GH Research Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $476.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,381 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 12.02% of GH Research worth $66,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

