Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $216,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $219.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

