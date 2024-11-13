Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.26.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $701.52 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.07 and a 1 year high of $702.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

