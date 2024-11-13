Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

