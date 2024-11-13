Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $28.01 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,141 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

