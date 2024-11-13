Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Walmart by 284.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,227,000 after buying an additional 8,225,552 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8,814.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after buying an additional 6,885,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 10,332,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

WMT stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $683.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

