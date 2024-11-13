Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Agilysys makes up about 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $73,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,023 shares of company stock worth $4,548,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

