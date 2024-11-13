Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 788,478 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 788,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

